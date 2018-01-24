FRESNO COUNTY

Drivers fenced in by "No Turn On Red" sign at Clovis intersection

According to the Clovis Police Department, a "No Turn on Red" sign has been put up at the intersection of Shepherd and Fowler Avenues due to a fence blocking the way.

Leonard Torres
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to the Clovis Police Department, a "No Turn on Red" sign has been put up at the intersection of Shepherd and Fowler Avenues due to a fence blocking the way.

Police said the sign was put up temporarily because of a private residence on the northwest corner that has a wood fence that is blocking the view for drivers turning south onto Fowler from Shepherd. Officials said you cannot see southbound traffic until you are fully in the intersection.

The home is in Fresno County jurisdiction and they are working with the resident to replace the fence with a lower one so it does not block the view of drivers. Until then the "No Turn On Red" sign will be in place to help prevent collisions.



City crews even changed the timing for the intersection after 10 PM so driver's wanting to make a right turn do not have to wait as long.

Officials said there is no timeframe for the fence to be replaced at this time.

Police want to remind drivers to please use caution in the area due to the new traffic sign. The sign will be removed once the lower fence has been put into place.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic delayclovisfresno countyClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
TRAFFIC
Average person spends a day commuting per month
1 person killed and 2 injured after crash involving semi in Fresno County
Off-ramp closed on Highway 99 after logging truck crashes outside Merced
Valley residents eligible for up to $9,500 to replace high polluting vehicles
2 people killed in crash on Hwy 145 in Madera County
More Traffic
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News