Traffic

Flying ladder smashes into windshield on Las Vegas highway

LAS VEGAS -- A driver in Las Vegas had the fright of her life and it was caught on camera.

A ladder hit her windshield as she was driving on the highway.

Video obtained by KTNV-TV shows the ladder go airborne seconds after a van in front of the vehicle drove over it.

Madi Nelson said she was just about to take an exit when it happened.

"From across the right lane, the ladder kind of rolls and everyone else kind of rolls over it. I was in the far left lane, so I was just able to get over to the emergency lane. I threw my hazards on and I was just trying to figure out what just happened," Nelson said.

Nelson said the worst part is that she's a college student and can't afford the repairs.

She said it would be nice if the person who owns the ladder comes forward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficinstagram storiesu.s. & worldtrafficcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News