Fresno Police investigating two possible explosive devices in Northwest Fresno, nearby stores evacuated

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating what may be two explosive devices near Panera Bread on West Shaw and Marty. All nearby stores and restaurants have been evacuated and Shaw Avenue has been shut down in both directions between Brawley and Marks.Officers say US Marshals served a search warrant at a man's home earlier on Wednesday and discovered explosive materials. When they found him later in the day, there was a short pursuit that ended near Shaw and Marty. Officers followed the man inside the Panera store.They say while they were arresting him, a device fell, which the man claimed is an active explosive device. He claimed there was a second one inside his car in the nearby Black Bear Diner parking lot. Officers are now investigating if those devices are in fact dangerous and have evacuated the area as a precaution.US Marshals did not give details on why they were originally looking for the man.