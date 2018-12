Grapevine closed in both directions due to ice and snow: Caltrans

GRAPEVINE: I-5 is currently CLOSED due to snowfall.



Southbound I-5 is closed at Grapevine Road.

Northbound I-5 is closed at Parker Road in Castaic.



No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/SfGcQjkqpb — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 6, 2018

Both directions of Interstate 5 between Lebec and Castaic have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Caltrans.Officials say there are several reports of cars sliding across the roadway in the Lebec area of the Grapevine.The California Highway Patrol also shared video, shot by an officer while driving, showing driving conditions challenged by snowfall and vehicles stopped or slowed on Interstate 5.Caltrans is urging people to slow down, drive safely and choose an alternate route if you can.For the latest information click here