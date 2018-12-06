Grapevine now open for traffic from both directions

GRAPEVINE: Northbound I-5 has just re-opened in Castaic, all lanes on the Grapevine are open and clear! Please exercise caution as traffic clears out following the closure. @CaltransHQ @CaltransDist7 @CaltransDist10— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 6, 2018
Northbound and Southbound traffic of Interstate 5 between Lebec and Castaic were closed from the morning because of several big rigs blocking the road, according to Caltrans.
Crews were able to open the roads up late in the afternoon after workers cleared the road of snow and any debris.
Officials say there are several reports of cars sliding across the roadway in the Lebec area of the Grapevine.
The California Highway Patrol also shared video, shot by an officer while driving, showing driving conditions challenged by snowfall and vehicles stopped or slowed on Interstate 5.
Caltrans is urging people to slow down, drive safely and choose an alternate route if you can.
