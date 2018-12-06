TRAFFIC

Grapevine now open for traffic from both directions

Both directions of the Grapevine were closed due to snow and ice, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans opened Grapevine on Thursday afternoon, hours after traffic was shut from both sides due to snow and debris on the road.


Northbound and Southbound traffic of Interstate 5 between Lebec and Castaic were closed from the morning because of several big rigs blocking the road, according to Caltrans.

Crews were able to open the roads up late in the afternoon after workers cleared the road of snow and any debris.

Officials say there are several reports of cars sliding across the roadway in the Lebec area of the Grapevine.

The California Highway Patrol also shared video, shot by an officer while driving, showing driving conditions challenged by snowfall and vehicles stopped or slowed on Interstate 5.


Caltrans is urging people to slow down, drive safely and choose an alternate route if you can.
