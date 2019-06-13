Grass fire burning near Highway 46 east of Paso Robles

#McMillanFire off HWY 46 East and McMillan Canyon Road, North of Shandon in San Luis Obispo County remains 2,000 acres and 50% contained. Forward spread stopped. pic.twitter.com/VxrmMVjjwA — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 13, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: According to CAL FIRE the forward spread of the McMilan Fire purning near Paso Robles has been stopped.CAL Fire says the fire remains at 2,000 acres and is 50% contained.---A grass fire is burning near Highway 46 east of Paso Robles.CAL FIRE crews responded to the McMillan Fire at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday near Shandon on McMillan Canyon Road, just east of Paso Robles.California Highway Patrol shut down both directions of Highway 46 Wednesday afternoon. The highway has since reopened.According to CAL FIRE, the blaze has burned 2,000 acres and is 50% contained.