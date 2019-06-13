fire

Grass fire burning near Highway 46 east of Paso Robles

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: According to CAL FIRE the forward spread of the McMilan Fire purning near Paso Robles has been stopped.

CAL Fire says the fire remains at 2,000 acres and is 50% contained.


---
A grass fire is burning near Highway 46 east of Paso Robles.

CAL FIRE crews responded to the McMillan Fire at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday near Shandon on McMillan Canyon Road, just east of Paso Robles.

California Highway Patrol shut down both directions of Highway 46 Wednesday afternoon. The highway has since reopened.



According to CAL FIRE, the blaze has burned 2,000 acres and is 50% contained.

This is a developing news story, stay with us for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfirewildfirecal firetraffic
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Woman loses fence to fire, firefighters step up to help
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News