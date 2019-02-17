GRAPEVINE: I-5 is now CLOSED in both directions due to continued snow accumulation combined with multiple collisions. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/J0IMBErzXs — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 18, 2019

Interstate-5 over the Grapevine is closed in both directions due to heavy snow causing several traffic collisions, Caltrans reports.Officials said several vehicles have become stuck in the snow.California Highway Patrol paced traffic during the afternoon as slick conditions continued.Caltrans says they do not have an estimated time for reopening.