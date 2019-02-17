TRAFFIC

Traffic collisions caused by snow result in both directions of I-5 over Grapevine to close

Snow in the Grapevine area is creating dangerous conditions for drivers on the I-5.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Interstate-5 over the Grapevine is closed in both directions due to heavy snow causing several traffic collisions, Caltrans reports.

Officials said several vehicles have become stuck in the snow.

California Highway Patrol paced traffic during the afternoon as slick conditions continued.

Caltrans says they do not have an estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
