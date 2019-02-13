Highway 140 in Ferguson burn scar to close due to risk of mudslides

Caltrans is preparing to close Highway 140 in the Ferguson burn scar due to the ongoing storm.
Crews say the shutdown will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Caltrans, the area is at risk of mudslides as well as rock slides due to rain and runoff.
The closure will take place for approximately 17 miles from Bear Creek near Midpines to Foresta Road in El Portal, approximately four miles west of the Yosemite National Park entrance.
After the storm passes, crews will work to clear the road before opening it up to traffic again.
For the latest on traffic conditions click here.
Related Topics:
traffic
traffic