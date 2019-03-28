traffic

Highway 140 in Ferguson Fire burn scar area to close ahead of storm

Caltrans is preparing to close Highway 140 in the Ferguson burn scar due to the ongoing storm.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- State Route 140 in the area of the Ferguson Fire burn scar will close ahead of Wednesday night's storm, Caltrans reports.

Officials will close the highway beginning at 6 p.m. There is no estimated time of reopening.



A storm moving through the Valley has caused severe weather, such as thunderstorms and a funnel cloud sighting near Merced. A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Mariposa and Madera counties.

MORE: ABC30 Weather Alerts



For the latest weather forecast and radar click here.
