Highway 140 in Ferguson Fire burn scar reopens after storm

Caltrans is preparing to close Highway 140 in the Ferguson burn scar due to the ongoing storm.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: State Route 140 in the Ferguson Fire burn scar area has reopened, according to Caltrans.



State Route 140 in the area of the Ferguson Fire burn scar will close ahead of Wednesday night's storm, Caltrans reports.

Officials will close the highway beginning at 6 p.m. There is no estimated time of reopening.



A storm moving through the Valley has caused severe weather, such as thunderstorms and a funnel cloud sighting near Merced. A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Mariposa and Madera counties.

