Highway 140 in Ferguson Fire burn scar reopens after storm

Update: SR-140 in the Ferguson Fire Burn Scar Are is now open to traffic. Thank you for your patience. — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) March 28, 2019

FULL HIGHWAY CLOSURE: Due to intensified weather forecast, Caltrans will preemptively close State Route 140 in area of #FergusonFire scar beginning at *approximately* 6 p.m. Re-opening time is TBD.



READ MORE: https://t.co/ggWOWX2upE



INFORMATIONAL VIDEO: https://t.co/CFnP3ZAIpX pic.twitter.com/Giwo1pwLVu — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) March 28, 2019

#BREAKINGNEWS Tornado Warning issued for portions of Madera, Merced & Mariposa Counties until 6 p.m. tonight. Line of thunderstorms east of Merced moving east at 20 m.p.h. @abc30 @NWSHanford pic.twitter.com/JkqEFMlMKs — Reuben Contreras (@reubencontreras) March 28, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: State Route 140 in the Ferguson Fire burn scar area has reopened, according to Caltrans.___________________________________________________________________State Route 140 in the area of the Ferguson Fire burn scar will close ahead of Wednesday night's storm, Caltrans reports.Officials will close the highway beginning at 6 p.m. There is no estimated time of reopening.A storm moving through the Valley has caused severe weather, such as thunderstorms and a funnel cloud sighting near Merced . A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Mariposa and Madera counties.For the latest weather forecast and radar click here