Highway 140 in Ferguson Fire burn scar reopens after storm

Update: SR-140 in the Ferguson Fire Burn Scar Are is now open to traffic. Thank you for your patience.— Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) March 28, 2019
Below is a previous story from an earlier broadcast.
___________________________________________________________________
State Route 140 in the area of the Ferguson Fire burn scar will close ahead of Wednesday night's storm, Caltrans reports.
Officials will close the highway beginning at 6 p.m. There is no estimated time of reopening.
FULL HIGHWAY CLOSURE: Due to intensified weather forecast, Caltrans will preemptively close State Route 140 in area of #FergusonFire scar beginning at *approximately* 6 p.m. Re-opening time is TBD.— Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) March 28, 2019
READ MORE: https://t.co/ggWOWX2upE
INFORMATIONAL VIDEO: https://t.co/CFnP3ZAIpX pic.twitter.com/Giwo1pwLVu
A storm moving through the Valley has caused severe weather, such as thunderstorms and a funnel cloud sighting near Merced. A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Mariposa and Madera counties.
MORE: ABC30 Weather Alerts
#BREAKINGNEWS Tornado Warning issued for portions of Madera, Merced & Mariposa Counties until 6 p.m. tonight. Line of thunderstorms east of Merced moving east at 20 m.p.h. @abc30 @NWSHanford pic.twitter.com/JkqEFMlMKs— Reuben Contreras (@reubencontreras) March 28, 2019
For the latest weather forecast and radar click here.