Highway 180 to shift to new expressway near Centerville and Minkler

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caltrans wants drivers to know the partial opening of the State Route 180 Expressway in eastern Fresno County starts Monday night.Traffic will be transitioned from the old Kings Canyon Road to the new alignment of Highway 180.It involves at least 12 hours of night-time traffic control with flagging operations in multiple locations.Also, new traffic patterns will be in place for businesses along the old Kings Canyon Road in Centerville and Minkler.The transition starts Monday at 6 pm and is scheduled to be finished by 6 am Tuesday.Some motorists could experience delays between 30 to 45 minutes.