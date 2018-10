UPDATE: SR-198 has been reopened.



Caltrans announced that Highway 198 west of Coalinga has reopened after a wildfire forced crews to shut it down.At last report, the fire was 15 acres with no containment.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.