traffic

Highway 216 in Tulare County open after flash flooding

EMBED <>More Videos

State Route 216 between Woodlake and Lemon Cove has been closed due to flash flooding, according to Caltrans.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: A stretch of Highway 216 is back open to drivers this morning after being closed for a flash flood warning.

Mud and water covered the Highway last night between Woodlake and Lemon Cove.
---
State Route 216 between Woodlake and Lemon Cove has been closed due to flash flooding, according to Caltrans.

Officials say the closure runs from State Route 198 and Road 228.

Caltrans is working with Tulare County fire crews to clear the roadway. They say mudflow clogged a culvert causing water and mud to overflow onto the highway.

They do not have an estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
traffictulare countytraffic
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Highway 59 in Merced closing Sunday for railroad repairs
4 of the top 10 cities known for aggressive driving are in California
Despite multiple crashes, guardrail on Highway 180 not warranted
Carpool cheater caught with dummies after driving in the carpool lane
TOP STORIES
Woman pulled over for possible DUI hit and killed by car on HWY 99 in Atwater
Shelter-in-place for Deer Park, Galena Park due to benzene levels
New study shows extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk
Some city council members ridicule panhandling ordinance, hearing set for Thursday
RESCUE VIDEO: Man trapped between fronds while trying to trim a palm tree
'Wicked' actor's video sparks debate on whether he 'shaded' Fresno
Victim of a stabbing found walking in Central Fresno intersection
Show More
New border wall plan could cut military funding
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $550M lottery jackpot
City officials approve transfer site to stop illegal dumping in Merced
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
Funnel cloud spotted over Madera Lake
More TOP STORIES News