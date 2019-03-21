Highway 216 in Tulare County open after flash flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: A stretch of Highway 216 is back open to drivers this morning after being closed for a flash flood warning.Mud and water covered the Highway last night between Woodlake and Lemon Cove.---State Route 216 between Woodlake and Lemon Cove has been closed due to flash flooding, according to Caltrans.Officials say the closure runs from State Route 198 and Road 228.Caltrans is working with Tulare County fire crews to clear the roadway. They say mudflow clogged a culvert causing water and mud to overflow onto the highway.They do not have an estimated time of reopening.