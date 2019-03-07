Highway 41 likely to stay closed tonight, geologist coming Friday

#UPDATE: Highway 41 likely to stay closed tonight. Another geologist is expected to be on site in the morning and crews plan to bring an excavator. Crews will determine when and if they reopen tomorrow. @ABC30 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) March 7, 2019

TRAFFIC ALERT: Caltrans has shut down all lanes of Highway 41 at Road 145 for a rockslide. Be prepared to take a detour. pic.twitter.com/VaxQXOv9BT — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) March 7, 2019

EAST MADERA COUNTY: Reports of a rock slide on SR-41 near Rocky Cut. One-way traffic control is in effect. Caltrans crews are on scene working as quick as possible to open the roadway. Expect delays. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/gCoThMwAMt — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) March 7, 2019

Northbound: north on Highway 41 to Road 145 (East) to Road 211 (North) to Road 200 (West) back to Highway 41

Southbound: south on Highway 41 to Road 200 (East) to Road 211 (South) to Road 145 (West) back to Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE - Highway 41 between Road 145 and Road 200 will most likely remain closed tonight, authorities have said.A geologist is expected on site in the morning and crews plan to bring an excavator.Crews are on the site, working to clear debris, a day after a rockslide in Madera County. They will determine when and if they reopen the roadway sometime on Friday.--------------------------A rock slide in Madera County has caused a full closure of Highway 41 between Road 145 and Road 200, according to Caltrans.Caltrans says boulders and stones fell at 3 p.m. Wednesday during heavy rainfall."We are concerned with the rainfall coming that we could have potentially some more slides. So to do public safety, we have closed the roads until geologists can get here and give us an idea on when to open road up," said Caltrans Maintenance Supervisor Adam Wimberley.Three years ago a rock slide shut down the same portion of the highway.California Highway Patrol says Caltrans crews are evaluating the hillside and believe the closure will last through the night. They say drivers traveling in the area should be prepared to take a detour.It is unclear when the road will reopen.