Highway 41 likely to stay closed tonight, geologist coming Friday

A rock slide in Madera County has caused a full closure of Highway 41 between Road 145 and Road 200, according to Caltrans.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE - Highway 41 between Road 145 and Road 200 will most likely remain closed tonight, authorities have said.

A geologist is expected on site in the morning and crews plan to bring an excavator.

Crews are on the site, working to clear debris, a day after a rockslide in Madera County. They will determine when and if they reopen the roadway sometime on Friday.



Caltrans says boulders and stones fell at 3 p.m. Wednesday during heavy rainfall.
"We are concerned with the rainfall coming that we could have potentially some more slides. So to do public safety, we have closed the roads until geologists can get here and give us an idea on when to open road up," said Caltrans Maintenance Supervisor Adam Wimberley.
Three years ago a rock slide shut down the same portion of the highway.



California Highway Patrol says Caltrans crews are evaluating the hillside and believe the closure will last through the night. They say drivers traveling in the area should be prepared to take a detour.

Suggested Detours:
  • Northbound: north on Highway 41 to Road 145 (East) to Road 211 (North) to Road 200 (West) back to Highway 41

  • Southbound: south on Highway 41 to Road 200 (East) to Road 211 (South) to Road 145 (West) back to Highway 41


    • It is unclear when the road will reopen.

    One-way traffic is in effect on Highway 41 near Rocky Cut in Madera County after a rock slide occurred Wednesday afternoon, Caltrans reports.

    Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
