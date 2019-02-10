Highway 41 reopens north of Oakhurst, Caltrans reports

Normal operations have resumed in the area. https://t.co/mhVnvkBd2z — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 11, 2019

UPDATE: Northbound Highway 41 near Lewis Creek and Fish Camp is now open. Caltrans says normal operations have resumed.____________________________________________________Northbound Highway 41 traffic has been temporarily shut down near Lewis Creek and Fish Camp, according to Caltrans District 6.Officials say the closure is due to weather-related accidents. Multiple vehicles are stuck in the Fish Camp area.The snow is getting low in this newest storm, Highway 168 at Huntington Lake Road, east of Shaver Lake, has also been shut down.