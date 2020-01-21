traffic

Highway 41 route to Central Coast closed after big rig crash, detour in place

Highway 41 is closed just north of the Highway 46 interchange following crashing involving a fuel tank.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A detour is in place for travelers going to the central coast.

Highway 41 is closed just north of the Highway 46 interchange following crashing involving a fuel tank.

The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m.

Crews are working to clean up the road after the truck spilled some of its load.



The detour is along Highway 33 to Highway 46 and is expected to stay in place for several hours into the evening.

Both drivers involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffickern countytraveltraffic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Construction continues on Fresno State student union building
Chat with CHP: Are yellow speed limit signs enforceable?
Southeast Fresno traffic light loses power after vehicle crashes into pole
Northwest Fresno roadway closed for High-Speed Rail work
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 juveniles arrested for Fresno's first homicide of 2020
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
3 people shot in Downtown Fresno, police still searching for shooter
Drive-by shooter opens fire at family's southwest Fresno home
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
CHP: 2 people dead after crashing into big-rig on Highway 41
Show More
Man punched in face by four suspects while pumping gas
Visalia PD search for robbery suspect who swung knife at Macy's employee
Driver fleeing police dies in crash after car goes airborne over San Joaquin River
California considers declaring common pain killer carcinogen
Fresno State cymbal player's viral performance lands him on Ellen
More TOP STORIES News