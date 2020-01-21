Highway 41 route to Central Coast closed after big rig crash, detour in place

State Route 41 north of the Kern county/San Luis Obispo county line is closed due to a traffic collision.



Southbound State Route 41 is closed @ State Route 33.



Northbound State Route 41 is closed @ State Route 46.



The area is expected to be closed for multiple hours. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/x1qqrHTgGV — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 21, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A detour is in place for travelers going to the central coast.Highway 41 is closed just north of the Highway 46 interchange following crashing involving a fuel tank.The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m.Crews are working to clean up the road after the truck spilled some of its load.The detour is along Highway 33 to Highway 46 and is expected to stay in place for several hours into the evening.Both drivers involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.