FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular route in Merced will be closed for nearby railroad repairs.The crossing on State Highway 59 south of Olive Avenue will be shut down.A spokesperson for BNSF railroad says the closure is expected to start March 24th and run through March 29.Drivers will need to take R Street to get to Olive Avenue or 16th Street.Truck drivers will need to take the Franklin Avenue detour.