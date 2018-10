Lane and ramp closures will be in effect beginning at 8 p.m.Highway 99 will be closed between Prosperity Avenue and the Merritt Avenue on-ramp.The right lane of the highway will be closed until 5 a.m., for roadway maintenance.The closures will also be Monday night through Tuesday morning in the same area.Caltrans wants to remind drivers to stay attentive while driving, to protect the safety of drivers and workers, in work zones.