TRAFFIC

Highway 99 named most dangerous roadway in US

EMBED </>More Videos

In a recent study by a consumer website, Highway 99 was named the most dangerous roadway in the United States. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In a recent study by a consumer website, Highway 99 was named the most dangerous roadway in the United States.

The stretch of highway through Fresno was the deadliest section with 34 fatal accidents.

Despite being a relatively short highway in comparison to others on the list, Highway 99 had the most fatal accidents per 100 miles of any other roadway in the nation.

The central valley highway was also named the darkest highway in the U.S. when it came to available lighting and ranked second to worst in drunk driving accidents behind Interstate 45 in Texas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichighway 99DUIcrashFresno CountyTulare CountyMadera CountyMerced County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Average person spends a day commuting per month
1 person killed and 2 injured after crash involving semi in Fresno County
Off-ramp closed on Highway 99 after logging truck crashes outside Merced
Valley residents eligible for up to $9,500 to replace high polluting vehicles
2 people killed in crash on Hwy 145 in Madera County
More Traffic
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News