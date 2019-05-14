Landslide shuts down Huntington Lake Road in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A stretch of Huntington Lake Road in Fresno County is closed to traffic due to a landslide.The road is just north of the community of Big Creek and south of Stump Springs Road.The Fresno County Public works staff is working alongside Cal Fire, Southern California Edison and the High Sierra Forest Service to develop and fund a plan to make necessary repairs to the slide area.A community meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern California Edison Community Center in Big Creek. It will focus on a plan to restore the road ahead of the peak of fire season.