FRESNO

Lane closure starts on busy Northwest Fresno street for High Speed Rail construction

Crews are gearing up for the next phase of the High Speed Rail Project in Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Crews are gearing up for the next phase of the High Speed Rail Project in Fresno.

One lane will be shut down on Shaw Avenue between Blythe and Golden. Each day it will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The reason-- this is part of the utility relocation part of the project.

Keep in mind delays are expected in the area. The closure is scheduled to be in effect until April 6th.

While work on the High Speed Rail Project continues, just last week some lawmakers called on Governor Jerry Brown to end the project. This comes after a new business plan reports the project could cost as much a $98-billion. That's a $13-billion increase from previous estimates.

The report also pushes the operating date for the train connecting the Bay Area to Los Angeles to the year 2033.

Lawmakers said the bullet train is no longer the same project voters approved nearly a decade ago.

Officials from the High Speed Rail Authority are expected to testify before the legislature in April. For now, work is continuing as usual with several other High Speed Rail Projects throughout the county.
