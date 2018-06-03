Lane closures through the week in Northeast Fresno

A traffic alert that could likely impact your commute.There will be lane closures beginning tomorrow for the next several months -- near the northbound off-ramp of Highway 41 at Shaw Avenue.The City of Fresno is widening the lanes on that off-ramp to provide an improved travel way for vehicles.As that area expands, there will be lane closures on the off-ramp and on Eastbound Shaw.City officials say you should expect delays if you are traveling in the area.Also next week, lanes will be closed in northeast Fresno on Bullard Avenue between Cedar and Willow avenues.The maintenance division will be working on a street improvement project on Bullard Avenue to help improve the travel way for motorists and cyclists.The closure begins tomorrow morning at seven a-m and will continue through Friday, June 15.