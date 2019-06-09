Lyft sues San Francisco to block bikeshare competitors from getting permits

San Francisco -- Lyft has made good on its threat to sue San Francisco over the city's new plan to put a lot more shared bikes on the streets.It filed suit against San Francisco on Friday to block the city from granting permits to competitors like Uber to expand local bikeshare service.Lyft says it also plans to get a temporary restraining order against San Francisco from immediately granting any bikeshare permits while the lawsuit is resolved.Currently, the city has two shared systems: dockless bikes by Jump and docked bikes by Ford GoBike, which is operated by Lyft.The city last month allowed other dockless companies to apply for permits.San Francisco has not commented on the lawsuit.