Man arrested after crashing into Taco Bell in Central Fresno

A man is in custody after police said he drove his car into a Taco Bell in Central Fresno while drunk. It happened at around 10:30 Tuesday night at First and Shields.Police said the driver lost control of his car, went off the roadway, and struck another vehicle. The car continued moving forward and struck the side of a Taco Bell-- just feet away from the front door.Police said no one was injured. The driver of the other vehicle that was struck in the crash-- left his car and fled the scene.Police are now investigating who is registered to that vehicle.