FRESNO

Man hit and killed by van after running into street while being chased by dogs in Northwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating a crash that killed a man that ran into the roadway while being chased by two dogs. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are investigating a crash that killed a man that ran into the roadway while being chased by two dogs. It happened at Shaw near El Capitan around one Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was being chased by two pit bulls when he ran into traffic and was struck by a mini-van. The impact caused the airbags to deploy inside the van and the driver ran into a traffic control box.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe he is a homeless man who was in police custody earlier in the day for possession of methamphetamine, but was released shortly after his arrest.

The driver is cooperating with police.

The dogs ran away and it's not known if they were from the neighborhood or strays.
