FRESNO COUNTY

Man killed after being hit by Jeep while crossing street in Fresno County

Highway Patrol Officers are investigating the cause of a deadly crash in Fresno County Tuesday morning.

By
FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
Highway Patrol Officers are investigating the cause of a deadly crash in Fresno County Tuesday morning.

Officers said a man was believed to be walking across the street near State Route 145 and Kamm Avenue to a gas station when he was hit by a white Jeep. It happened just before six-thirty.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the victim was known to visit the gas station in the morning.

Authorities remind people to always use crosswalks. The road was closed for more than two hours and was reopened just before nine this morning.

The driver of the Jeep stayed on scene and is cooperating in the investigation.
