MADERA COUNTY

Man killed in accident involving US Forest vehicle near Ahwahnee

One person was killed and three others injured in a head on collision involving a US Forest Service vehicle near Ahwahnee. (KFSN)

AHWAHNEE, Calif. (KFSN) --
One person was killed and three others injured in a head-on collision involving a US Forest Service vehicle near Ahwahnee. It happened early Monday afternoon on Highway 49 near the staging area for firefighting crews.

According to the Highway Patrol, a man driving a pickup truck was killed, his female passenger was injured and airlifted to a Fresno hospital. The two people in the Forest Service SUV were also hurt but their conditions are not known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The accident has closed highway 49 and it is unclear when it will reopen.

