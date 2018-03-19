FRESNO COUNTY

Man suffers major injuries after early morning crash in Fresno County

EMBED </>More Videos

One man is recovering in the hospital after an early morning crash in Fresno County. (KFSN)

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
One man is recovering in the hospital after an early morning crash in Fresno County. It happened just before 6:30 on Lincoln and Marks just west of the town of Easton.

A Highway Patrol officer at the scene said the van was heading west on Lincoln, turning south onto Marks, when it collided with the Mazda. The driver of the car suffered major injuries but is expected to recover. The driver of the van was not hurt.

The roadway was blocked for about an hour for the investigation. Officials have not yet said who was at fault in the crash.
