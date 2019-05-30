Man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Tulare County crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 21-year-old man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle in a Tulare County crash Thursday morning.The accident occurred on State Route 216 near Avenue 309, south of Ivanhoe, just before 7:30 a.m.CHP officials report that the motorcyclist was heading westbound on the 216 before a Dodge pickup truck pulled out in front of him, causing the accident. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike upon impact.Officials say the biker was conscious at the scene but died on the way to the hospital.