Boulder 'the size of a building' blocks Colorado highway after rockslide

CORTEZ, Colo. -- A pair of massive boulders, one described as being the size of a building, rolled off a Colorado hillside and smashed into a highway Friday.The two boulders "destroyed the full width of the highway pavement" and left an 8-foot-deep trench across both lanes on the roadway. Crews will have to blast apart one of the rocks that settled on the road before it can be re-opened.The rockslide occurred along Highway 145 between Cortez and Telluride in the state's southwestern corner. The damaged stretch of road will be closed indefinitely while repairs are made.A photo posted by the City of Ouray showed a person posing in front of one of the boulders, which appeared as big as a two-story house.It's not immediately clear what caused the rockslide. No injuries have been reported.