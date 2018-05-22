FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident in Northwest Fresno.
It happened on the overpass near Herndon and Polk around 5 pm.
Fresno Police investigators say the motorcyclist sped up to pass a driver when he hit a car from behind and was launched off his bike.
While laying on the roadway, he was hit by another car.
Part of Herndon was shut down for several hours and created a significant traffic backup.
The drivers in the accident have been cooperative with police.