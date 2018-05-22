A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident in Northwest Fresno.It happened on the overpass near Herndon and Polk around 5 pm.Fresno Police investigators say the motorcyclist sped up to pass a driver when he hit a car from behind and was launched off his bike.While laying on the roadway, he was hit by another car.Part of Herndon was shut down for several hours and created a significant traffic backup.The drivers in the accident have been cooperative with police.