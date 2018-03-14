TULARE COUNTY

Mudslides in Tulare County and a rockslide near the Yosemite entrance caused by heavy rain

Heavy rain in the higher elevations has caused several mudslides in the South Valley. (KFSN)

Tulare County crews are cleaning up after heavy rain in burn scar areas caused flooding and mudslides.

Dirt and debris covered Highway 190 east of Springville Tuesday night near the hydro-electric plant. Crews worked through the night and into the early morning hours to get the road back open to local residents.

Caltrans said the topsoil clogged drains and water flooded the road, as well as the bridge, from the burn scar areas left behind by October's Pier Fire. Once the water receded crews brought out plows to move the mud, which nearly stood a foot deep in some areas.

In Mariposa County, a rockslide on Highway 41 near the entrance to Yosemite National Park delayed several drivers.

The Highway Patrol said the roadway just above Fishcamp is now back open. However, crews will continue to monitor the rock foundation in case it needs to be blasted back for fear of another slide.
