NB I-5 at Grapevine to remain closed for 3-4 hours after hazmat spill, CHP says

Both directions of Interstate 5 at the Grapevine are closed due a hazardous material situation following a crash, Caltrans says.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic in both directions of Interstate 5 at the Grapevine has been disrupted due a hazardous material situation following a crash, Caltrans says.

Officials say a tanker truck and a big rig collided, spilling Chloride onto the northbound lanes of the highway.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Lebec Road to bypass the spill. Southbound traffic is stopped for now.

Crews will likely take 3-4 hours to clean up the spill, the CHP says.




Caltrans says the westbound State Route 138 and northbound I-5 connector is also closed.

