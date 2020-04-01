NB I-5 at Grapevine to remain closed for 3-4 hours after hazmat spill, CHP says

Officials say a tanker truck and a big rig collided, spilling Chloride onto the northbound lanes of the highway.
Northbound traffic is being diverted to Lebec Road to bypass the spill. Southbound traffic is stopped for now.
Crews will likely take 3-4 hours to clean up the spill, the CHP says.
We are diverting northbound traffic at SR-138 and turning southbound traffic around at Grapevine Road. The recommended detours are shown below. pic.twitter.com/iFb6JdgqM8— CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) April 1, 2020
UPDATE: WE ARE PREPARING TO OPEN ALL SOUTHBOUND LANES!#Hazmat— CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) April 1, 2020
Caltrans says the westbound State Route 138 and northbound I-5 connector is also closed.
CLARIFICATION: WB SR-138 connector to NB I-5 is CLOSED. https://t.co/9srKRaxPQP— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) April 1, 2020