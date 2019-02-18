CALIFORNIA

New California bill could eliminate speed limit on I-5, Highway 99

A new bill proposed by a Southern California senator could eliminate the speed limit on lanes of Interstate-5 and Highway 99.

Senator John Moorlach (R-Orange County) introduced the bill Feb. 15. It proposes the construction of two additional northbound and southbound lanes to I-5 and Highway 99 and would allow drivers on those two lanes to drive faster than the current state speed limit of 65 miles-per-hour.

The new bill would also allocate funds from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund to the Department of Transportation to reduce greenhouse gases produced from the construction of the two additional lanes.

The bill must pass with majority votes in the State Senate.

Read Bill No. 319 here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcaliforniaI-5highway 99highwaystrafficpoliticscalifornia state senate
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
18 trillion gallons of water soak Calif. during February storms
President Trump on California High-Speed Rail: 'We want that money back now'
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
More california
TRAFFIC
Portion of Highway 59 closes due to flooding
UPDATE: I-5 over the Grapevine now open from both directions
Rollover crash causes interchange from Hwy 180 to Hwy 99 to close
Highway 140 in Ferguson burn scar to close due to risk of mudslides
More Traffic
Top Stories
California, 15 other states sue President Trump over emergency declaration
Protests erupt over President Trump's emergency declaration
Portion of Highway 59 closes due to flooding
Weather closes part of Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park
Man arrested in fatal 3-vehicle crash in southeast Fresno to face manslaughter charges
Fresno's first resale store for kids' clothes to open soon
18 trillion gallons of water soak Calif. during February storms
Snow levels reach lower elevations in Madera County
Show More
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
Business booms at China Peak during holiday weekend
UPDATE: I-5 over the Grapevine now open from both directions
CHP investigating deadly accident in Oakhurst
More News