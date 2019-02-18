A new bill proposed by a Southern California senator could eliminate the speed limit on lanes of Interstate-5 and Highway 99.Senator John Moorlach (R-Orange County) introduced the bill Feb. 15. It proposes the construction of two additional northbound and southbound lanes to I-5 and Highway 99 and would allow drivers on those two lanes to drive faster than the current state speed limit of 65 miles-per-hour.The new bill would also allocate funds from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund to the Department of Transportation to reduce greenhouse gases produced from the construction of the two additional lanes.The bill must pass with majority votes in the State Senate.Read