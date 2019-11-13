traffic

New bridge on Hwy 269 to make roadway safer for drivers

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cars zipped down the newly finished bridge that sits over the Arroyo Pasajero Creek.

Officials are calling it the Heart of the Valley Bridge to honor those who died during flooding in 1995.

For family members of the victims, many were filled with mixed emotions.

"I keep looking around, hoping my daughter is going to appear or something. Then I feel happy for the bridge," said Consuelo Rodriguez.

A 17-year-old named Linda, and her best friend Martha, died during the flooding.

"It's a pain that will never heal," said Myra Zavala, Linda's sister. "It's just something you get used to."

For years the road continued to be a dangerous problem, but leaders worked to get the funding to raise two miles of Highway 269 15 feet. The project cost around $30 million.

"It took a long time, but I'm really glad it finally got done, and my sister's memory and victims that past on March 10 are being remembered," said Thelma Lara Urvina.

While families try to heal each day, they take comfort in knowing the road will no longer be a problem.

Now people who live in the area will be able to drive without hesitation when it rains.

Caltrans will announce when the roadway will officially open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichuronfresno countyfloodingconstructiontraffic
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Frustrated dad uses own radar gun to catch speeders
Traffic is backing up on Blackstone and Shields. Blame a chicken sandwich.
Traffic at stand-still after 5-vehicle crash on Hwy 180 in Fresno
Big rig crash closes southbound Highway 99 in Madera County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot during online sale exchange in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old describes attack causing severe burns
Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver while changing tire on I-5
No change in extended forecast for rain and snow
UC Merced, NASA working to develop spray-on solar cells
'My mom is trying to kill me': Chilling 911 call from 7-year-old
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound Hwy 180 at Hwy 41 in Fresno
Show More
'It's senseless': Family, friends of Selma murder victim demands justice
Message in a bottle gets response 9 years later
Brewery faces backlash after slamming PG&E in beer name
Suspect named by police in fatal Popeyes stabbing
From parades to ceremonies, hundreds honor Valley veterans
More TOP STORIES News