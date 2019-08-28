merced county

This new signage on Highway 59 in Merced County is turning heads

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We've all seen them, whether they're advertisements, proclamations, or safety reminders there are countless signs along our daily commute.

But do you remember them?

On Highway 59, someone's sending a message that's hard to forget.

"It's very creative if you think about it," said California Highway Patrol officer, Eric Zuniga. "It's probably someone that's fed up with people buzzing through El Nido."

CHP officers were alerted to hay bales along the stretch of road that runs through the ag community.

The signs are getting mixed reviews on social media within the first hour of posting the pictures to Facebook page dozens of people commented, some applauding the signs others saying they could be a distraction.



Highway 59 serves as the main corridor that connects to both Highway 152 and Highway 99.

The town is about seven miles south of Merced, but the new signs are grabbing the attention of people across the Valley.

"We don't know who is responsible but our main concern was whether it would be a visual hazard which it's not," Zuniga said.

According to CHP, the signs are perfectly legal. They're secured on private property and not a visual obstruction.

Zuniga says the message may be fair, but the area they respond to more frequently is about five miles north.

"Most of the collisions we've ad along 59 are along sandy mush road," he said.

Complaints haven't been reported to the Merced County Board of Supervisors. Rodrigo Espinoza, who represents El Nido and District One, says if his constituents feel the roads are unsafe, he wants to hear about it.

"We always work well with Caltrans and the county. so please call me," he said.

He's just learning of the signage but plans to address them with public works.

"We still have to make sure we follow state regulations and county code," Espinoza said.

He went on to say that he's appreciative of the sentiment, and that he wants to make sure safety is a top priority in the district.
