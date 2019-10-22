North Carolina's infamous 11-foot-8 'can opener' bridge to be raised in hopes of reducing accidents

The North Carolina Railroad Overpass at Gregson Street in Durham will be closed to traffic from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3 while it is raised.
The North Carolina Railroad Overpass at Gregson Street (The 11'-8" Bridge) will be closed to all through traffic 24/7 from October 23 to Nov 5 in order to raise the 11’-8” Railroad Overpass. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/120XzikVbl— Durham Transportation Department (@movesafedurham) October 18, 2019
The bridge is well known in the region and nationally because, despite numerous signs warning drivers how low the bridge is, tall vehicles routinely hit it.
It's happened so many times that there's a website dedicated to showing the crashes.
The bridge will be raised from 11-feet-8-inches to 12-feet-4 inches to improve safety and reduce infrastructure damage from vehicle strikes, the North Carolina Railroad Company said in a tweet.
Southbound Gregson though traffic will be directed to use Morgan Street, Main Street, Buchanan Blvd. and Chapel Hill Street.
The total project costs $500,000.