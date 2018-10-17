TRAFFIC

Northbound Highway 99 closures to come for emergency repairs to Applegate overpass in Atwater

Caltrans has come up with a plan for emergency repairs on the Applegate Road Bridge in Atwater.

Inspectors determined that four girders were damaged after a big rig carrying construction equipment collided with the overpass last Thursday.

Three of those will need concrete patching which starts this Saturday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

One lane and the off-ramps will be open at that time.

On Oct. 27 crews will reconstruct another damaged girder which will require closures to northbound Highway 99 at Applegate Road from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

That should last until November 10.

Traffic on the overpass will be closed during the repairs.
