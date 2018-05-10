Northbound Highway 99 near Selma reopens after big rig crash

Northbound traffic along Highway 99 is back and running after an early morning crash closed down lanes which caused major delays and huge traffic back-ups for hours.Congestion lingered a bit as crews finished cleaning up a big rig accident near Mountain View Avenue. The truck covered all three lanes and caused traffic to back up for nearly four miles.Highway Patrol said it started at around 3:30 Thursday morning near the Mountain View Exit.Authorities said the driver lost control for some reason, swerved, and rolled over. Officers said the semi did leak about 20 gallons of diesel fuel and the crash also damaged part of the highway guardrail and traffic sign.The driver said he is okay and was just shaken up a bit.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.