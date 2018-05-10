FRESNO COUNTY

Northbound Highway 99 near Selma reopens after big rig crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Congestion lingered a bit as crews finished cleaning up a big rig accident near Mountain View Avenue. (KFSN)

By
SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Northbound traffic along Highway 99 is back and running after an early morning crash closed down lanes which caused major delays and huge traffic back-ups for hours.

Congestion lingered a bit as crews finished cleaning up a big rig accident near Mountain View Avenue. The truck covered all three lanes and caused traffic to back up for nearly four miles.

Highway Patrol said it started at around 3:30 Thursday morning near the Mountain View Exit.

Authorities said the driver lost control for some reason, swerved, and rolled over. Officers said the semi did leak about 20 gallons of diesel fuel and the crash also damaged part of the highway guardrail and traffic sign.

The driver said he is okay and was just shaken up a bit.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashsemi crashfresno countySelma
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
TRAFFIC
Average person spends a day commuting per month
1 person killed and 2 injured after crash involving semi in Fresno County
Off-ramp closed on Highway 99 after logging truck crashes outside Merced
Valley residents eligible for up to $9,500 to replace high polluting vehicles
2 people killed in crash on Hwy 145 in Madera County
More Traffic
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News