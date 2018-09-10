Off-ramp closed on Highway 99 after logging truck crashes outside Merced

An off-ramp from Highway 99 just outside Merced will be closed until about five Monday night after a logging truck accident.The logs came off the trailer just after nine Monday morning while taking the Franklin off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol believes the driver may have been going too fast for the sharp turn.No one was hurt but crews will now need to bring in a large crane to pick up the logs.Officers say the load was coming from Bass Lake. They are now inspecting the truck to see if it had any mechanical issues or malfunctions.