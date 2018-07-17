FRESNO

One lane reopened on southbound HWY 99 near Downtown Fresno after big rig fire

There is a major traffic tie-up along Highway 99 at the Fresno Street off-ramp near Downtown Fresno due to a big rig fire. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
There is a major traffic tie-up along Highway 99 at the Fresno Street off-ramp near Downtown Fresno due to a big rig fire.

The flames were first reported just before 11 Tuesday morning shutting down all lanes of southbound Highway 99 for about 20 minutes. Traffic was being stopped and re-routed.

At last report, one lane of southbound traffic is moving now and two lanes on the northbound side are open.

According to the Highway Patrol, the fire was started when the big rig collided with a Honda. No one was hurt.
