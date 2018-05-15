One person dead after 3 vehicle crash near Ivanhoe

One man is dead and three others are in the hospital after an early morning crash. A car and a truck collided just before 5:30 Tuesday morning on Avenue 344 at Road 164 near Ivanhoe.The Highway Patrol said the driver of the Honda, 37-year-old Angel Lopez, went through a stop sign-- driving into the path of a pick-up truck driven by 43-year-old Pablo Gomes. The Honda then collided with another car in the front yard of a home.The crash killed the right front passenger in the Honda.Officers said the men in the car were part of an orange picking crew coming from Bakersfield.All of those injured in the crash were taken to Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia.Their conditions have not yet been released.