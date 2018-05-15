TULARE COUNTY

One person dead after 3 vehicle crash near Ivanhoe

EMBED </>More Videos

One man is dead and three others are in the hospital after an early morning crash. (KFSN)

IVANHOE, Calif. (KFSN) --
One man is dead and three others are in the hospital after an early morning crash. A car and a truck collided just before 5:30 Tuesday morning on Avenue 344 at Road 164 near Ivanhoe.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the Honda, 37-year-old Angel Lopez, went through a stop sign-- driving into the path of a pick-up truck driven by 43-year-old Pablo Gomes. The Honda then collided with another car in the front yard of a home.

The crash killed the right front passenger in the Honda.

Officers said the men in the car were part of an orange picking crew coming from Bakersfield.

All of those injured in the crash were taken to Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia.

Their conditions have not yet been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashcrashtulare countytraffic fatalitiesIvanhoe
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TULARE COUNTY
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Porterville police officer arrested for annoying or molesting a minor resigns
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
One of Tulare County's top 10 most wanted fugitives now behind bars
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
More tulare county
TRAFFIC
Average person spends a day commuting per month
1 person killed and 2 injured after crash involving semi in Fresno County
Off-ramp closed on Highway 99 after logging truck crashes outside Merced
Valley residents eligible for up to $9,500 to replace high polluting vehicles
2 people killed in crash on Hwy 145 in Madera County
More Traffic
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News