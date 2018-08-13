FRESNO COUNTY

One person killed, another injured after SUV crashes and rolls over near Sanger

An investigation is underway to determine what led to a deadly rollover crash just south of Sanger.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) --
An investigation is underway to determine what led to a deadly rollover crash just south of Sanger.

CHP officers said a Ford F-150 was in the area of Newmark and Goodfellow just before 10 Sunday night when the truck somehow veered off the road and overturned. A man was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman in the truck, identified as Melissa Jimenez, 21 of Sanger, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

No word on their relationship.

Officers said they were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Nathan Hunt with the CHP said, "Anytime that you're traveling in a vehicle make sure you buckle up, especially in a rollover collision. Anytime we have a vehicle rollover, there's a possibility of being ejected from the vehicle, the vehicle running over you or you being ejected into an object like a tree or something."

No word if alcohol or drugs played a factor. Officers said they plan to interview the woman after she's treated at the hospital.
