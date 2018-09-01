One person killed in crash in Fresno County

Officials were on the scene of a deadly accident that closed the road in both directions near Shaw and Chateau Fresno in Fresno County. It happened just before 10 Saturday night.CHP said two vehicles collided head-on. One person in one of those vehicles was killed. The other vehicle had four people inside. Two of them have major injuries, and two have minor injuries, but they all appear to be non-life threatening at this time.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.