One person killed in Tulare County hit and run crash

#BREAKING: Fatal car accident off of avenue 408 near road 104 right outside of Dinuba pic.twitter.com/G2iSHonjQK — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) July 4, 2018

Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly car crash in Tulare County.The collision happened at around 4:30 Wednesday morning in the area of Avenue 408 and Road 104. The California Highway Patrol says the driver fled the scene after the two vehicles collided.The crash sent one car into a power pole and the other into a field. The car that crashed into the pole had a female passenger that died at the scene. The driver in that car was airlifted to the hospital.