One person killed in Tulare County hit and run crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly car crash in Tulare County.
The collision happened at around 4:30 Wednesday morning in the area of Avenue 408 and Road 104. The California Highway Patrol says the driver fled the scene after the two vehicles collided.
#BREAKING: Fatal car accident off of avenue 408 near road 104 right outside of Dinuba pic.twitter.com/G2iSHonjQK— Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) July 4, 2018
The crash sent one car into a power pole and the other into a field. The car that crashed into the pole had a female passenger that died at the scene. The driver in that car was airlifted to the hospital.