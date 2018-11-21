Overturned big rig carrying bread slows traffic on HWY 99 in Merced

BE CAREFUL... Big rig carrying frozen bread overturns near MLK exit in Merced. Driver taken to hospital with minor injuries. CHP said driver exiting freeway came up on backed up traffic, slammed on breaks & overturned. All lanes open. Off ramp closed at this time. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/OIL1rQU3gA — Cory James (@CoryABC30) November 22, 2018

Crews are working to clear a big rig accident in Merced that has forced the closure of a Highway 99 exit.It happened near the Martin Luther King Junior exit Wednesday evening.The CHP says the driver of the big rig was trying to exit when he came upon stopped traffic. He slammed on his brakes and overturned.The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.All lanes on Highway 99 are open but the off-ramp is closed at this time.