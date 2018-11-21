TRAFFIC

Overturned big rig carrying bread slows traffic on HWY 99 in Merced

Crews are working to clear a big rig accident in Merced that has forced the closure of a Highway 99 exit.


It happened near the Martin Luther King Junior exit Wednesday evening.

The CHP says the driver of the big rig was trying to exit when he came upon stopped traffic. He slammed on his brakes and overturned.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes on Highway 99 are open but the off-ramp is closed at this time.
