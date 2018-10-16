80,000 pounds of trash spilled onto WB lanes of Highway 198 near Hanford after big rig overturns. Live on @ABC30 at 4:30. pic.twitter.com/t342IKAiaV — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) October 16, 2018

Caltrans says that a traffic collision, involving an overturned semi-truck, closed both westbound lanes of SR-198 near of SR-43 on Tuesday evening.The truck was hauling 80,000 pounds of garbage that spilled onto the highway.The CHP says the big rig driver was headed for Kettleman City, hauling trash from a Kings County dump.For unknown reasons, he overturned while on the curved on-ramp that connects northbound SR-43 and westbound SR-198. The wreckage blocked both westbound lanes.The driver complained of some pain and was taken to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford as a precautionary measure.No other vehicles were involved in this crash.Traffic on westbound SR-198 was forced to make a short detour that put drivers onto the off-ramp to SR-43 and right back onto the freeway.