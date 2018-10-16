HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) --Caltrans says that a traffic collision, involving an overturned semi-truck, closed both westbound lanes of SR-198 near of SR-43 on Tuesday evening.
80,000 pounds of trash spilled onto WB lanes of Highway 198 near Hanford after big rig overturns. Live on @ABC30 at 4:30. pic.twitter.com/t342IKAiaV— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) October 16, 2018
The truck was hauling 80,000 pounds of garbage that spilled onto the highway.
The CHP says the big rig driver was headed for Kettleman City, hauling trash from a Kings County dump.
For unknown reasons, he overturned while on the curved on-ramp that connects northbound SR-43 and westbound SR-198. The wreckage blocked both westbound lanes.
The driver complained of some pain and was taken to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford as a precautionary measure.
No other vehicles were involved in this crash.
Traffic on westbound SR-198 was forced to make a short detour that put drivers onto the off-ramp to SR-43 and right back onto the freeway.