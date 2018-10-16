TRAFFIC

Overturned semi-truck closes westbound lanes of SR-198 near SR-43 east of Hanford

By
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) --
Caltrans says that a traffic collision, involving an overturned semi-truck, closed both westbound lanes of SR-198 near of SR-43 on Tuesday evening.



The truck was hauling 80,000 pounds of garbage that spilled onto the highway.

The CHP says the big rig driver was headed for Kettleman City, hauling trash from a Kings County dump.

For unknown reasons, he overturned while on the curved on-ramp that connects northbound SR-43 and westbound SR-198. The wreckage blocked both westbound lanes.

The driver complained of some pain and was taken to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford as a precautionary measure.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash.

Traffic on westbound SR-198 was forced to make a short detour that put drivers onto the off-ramp to SR-43 and right back onto the freeway.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidenttraffic delayCHPHanfordKings County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Traffic back to normal after police activity on Highway 99 causes standstill
Applegate overpass closed for at least a month
Semi-truck collides with Highway 99 overpass in Atwater causing closure
Atwater overpass closed indefinitely after semi-truck collision
More Traffic
Top Stories
Crash kills 2 in Ukraine during training with 144th Fighter Wing
Two employees evacuated from adult store after white substance is sent in envelope
Man dies after being hit by train hand rail in Northwest Fresno
Corcoran woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend in the chest
Firefighters battle intense flames at house fire in Southeast Fresno
Traffic back to normal after police activity on Highway 99 causes standstill
Maryland officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop
VIDEO: Bus smashes through center divider on 405
Show More
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Plywood flies through windshield narrowly missing driver
3 dead after crash caused by drunk driver on Highway 99
Son accused of stabbing mother to death in Texas
Exotic animals, including pigs & snakes, found in Pa. hoarding home
More News