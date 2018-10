The driver of a panel truck is recovering after crashing into two cars in a busy Southeast Fresno intersection.It happened just before 8 a.m. this morning at Cedar and Church.Police say the driver of the truck told them he was trying to avoid another driver in the intersection and ended up turning his truck sharply flipping on its side and hitting two cars.The truck driver went to the hospital for minor injuries and is expected to be arlight.No one else was hurt.