Part of Hwy 99 closes south of Fresno for high-speed rail construction, detours set up

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic is being diverted off the southbound and northbound lanes of Highway 99 south of Fresno as construction continues for the high-speed rail line.

Crews are working through the night to construct and extend the Cedar Avenue Viaduct, across the highway.

For the next six months, northbound Highway 99 will be detoured at the Cedar Avenue exit and southbound traffic will be detoured off at the North Avenue exit.

The closure will begin at 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and will last for approximately six months.
