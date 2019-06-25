Part of southbound Highway 99 in Merced shut down after collision involving big rig

HAY ON THE HIGHWAY: Traffic moving slowly on the 99 South as a vehicle vs big rig caused highway to fall on the high and the road beneath the overpass. Fire crews on scene clearing the massive bales of hay @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/ZTGcOq9wzC — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) June 25, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A collision involving a big rig carrying bales of hay has shut down part of southbound State Route 99 in Merced.California Highway Patrol officers say a car clipped the back of the big rig causing it to lose some of its cargo late Monday night.Fire crews are currently on the scene working to clear the bales of hay. Traffic is being diverted to the Yosemite Parkway exit. Drivers should be advised if they are commuting in the area.